Pirates’ Taillon On Discovering Cancer

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Just over six weeks following surgery to treat testicular cancer, 25-year old Jameson Taillon pitched six strong innings in his first road start since his return to the Pirates’ rotation.

Taillon joined Chris Mack and Jack Zduriencik on Fan Reaction to discuss the start and the process of returning from what some would consider catastrophic.

“If you’d have asked me when I had the surgery if I thought I’d be back on a Major League mound in June, I probably would have told you ‘No,'” said Taillon when asked about whether he was surprised at his recovery. “But after going through the process, I’m really not surprised at all.”

Taillon went on to admit to exactly how he found the cancerous lump, mentioning a somewhat undignified habit he’s had since childhood ultimately provided the opportunity.

“Ever since I’ve been little, I just walk around with my hand in my pants. It’s like a nervous tic of mine. I’ll lay in bed and shove my hand in my pants,” said Taillon.

“So I was in bed by myself, was watching – I think ‘Forensic Files’ maybe in Cincinnati one night.”

“It’s awkward to talk about and bring up,” admitted Taillon, who added, “as guys, we’re born that way, with those parts, so it’s not embarrassing. People should definitely speak up, and do self-detection and check themselves.”

Taillon is 3-2 in 9 starts on the season, with an ERA of 3.33, and is expected to make his next start at PNC Park on Thursday night against Tampa.

To hear his entire conversation with Mack & Zduriencik, click below:

