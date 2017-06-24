Toddler Food Recalled For Possible Bones In Chicken

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A company that produces organic baby and toddler food is recalling a number of chicken products that could possibly have bones in them.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service says Overhill Farms is recalling more than 50,000 pounds of chicken bites products.
The following products are affected:
- Yummy Spoonfuls Chicken Carrot Bites
- Yummy Spoonfuls Chicken Sweet Potato Bites
- Yummy Spoonfuls Chicken Broccoli Bites
Other Overhill Farms products besides those under the Yummy Spoonfuls brand are also being recalled.
Those products include:
- Overhill Farms brand Fully Cooked Organic Chicken Broccoli Bites, Chicken and Vegetable Patty
- Overhill Farms brand Fully Cooked Organic Chicken Carrot Bites, Chicken Patties with Carrots and Cauliflower
- Overhill Farms brand Fully Organic Chicken Sweet Potato Bites, Chicken Patties with Sweet Potatoes, Quinoa and Peas
Customers complained about bones being found in the products, which prompted the recall.
Anyone who purchased the affected products should throw them away or return them.
For more information on the recall, visit the FSIS website’s recall page here: bit.ly/2s8bAuW
