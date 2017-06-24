SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Toddler Food Recalled For Possible Bones In Chicken

June 24, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Recall, Recalls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A company that produces organic baby and toddler food is recalling a number of chicken products that could possibly have bones in them.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says Overhill Farms is recalling more than 50,000 pounds of chicken bites products.

yummy spoonfuls overhill farm recall Toddler Food Recalled For Possible Bones In Chicken

(Photo Credit: FSIS)

The following products are affected:

  • Yummy Spoonfuls Chicken Carrot Bites
  • Yummy Spoonfuls Chicken Sweet Potato Bites
  • Yummy Spoonfuls Chicken Broccoli Bites

Other Overhill Farms products besides those under the Yummy Spoonfuls brand are also being recalled.

Those products include:

  • Overhill Farms brand Fully Cooked Organic Chicken Broccoli Bites, Chicken and Vegetable Patty
  • Overhill Farms brand Fully Cooked Organic Chicken Carrot Bites, Chicken Patties with Carrots and Cauliflower
  • Overhill Farms brand Fully Organic Chicken Sweet Potato Bites, Chicken Patties with Sweet Potatoes, Quinoa and Peas

Customers complained about bones being found in the products, which prompted the recall.

Anyone who purchased the affected products should throw them away or return them.

For more information on the recall, visit the FSIS website’s recall page here: bit.ly/2s8bAuW

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch