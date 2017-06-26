WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Police: 2 People Shot In East Pittsburgh

June 26, 2017 11:06 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, East Pittsburgh, Kym Gable, Shooting

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two people were shot late Monday night in East Pittsburgh.

It all started just before 10:20 p.m. in the 600-block of Grandview Avenue, near Howard and Franklin Streets.

The conditions of the victims have not yet been released.

A witness says one of the victims was conscious and alert at the scene, but was seriously injured. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back or side and asked neighbors for help.

