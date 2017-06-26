Police: 2 People Shot In East Pittsburgh

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two people were shot late Monday night in East Pittsburgh.
It all started just before 10:20 p.m. in the 600-block of Grandview Avenue, near Howard and Franklin Streets.
The conditions of the victims have not yet been released.
A witness says one of the victims was conscious and alert at the scene, but was seriously injured. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back or side and asked neighbors for help.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter