Jeep’s Electrical Malfunction Sparks Fire, Destroys Vehicles

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Fire officials in Pennsylvania say an electrical malfunction in a Jeep Wrangler sparked a fire that destroyed it and another car.
Investigators say the owner of the Jeep awoke around 2 a.m. Monday to the sound of his car alarm and went outside his apartment in Lancaster to find the vehicle in a ball of flames.
It took crews nearly two hours to extinguish the burning vehicles, with the fire being fed by leaking gasoline and burning magnesium parts within the engine.
Officials say both vehicles are a total loss.
Lancaster Township Fire Chief Ron Comfort Jr. says the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the Jeep.
