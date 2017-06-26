Jeep’s Electrical Malfunction Sparks Fire, Destroys Vehicles

June 26, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Car Fire, Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Fire officials in Pennsylvania say an electrical malfunction in a Jeep Wrangler sparked a fire that destroyed it and another car.

Investigators say the owner of the Jeep awoke around 2 a.m. Monday to the sound of his car alarm and went outside his apartment in Lancaster to find the vehicle in a ball of flames.

lancaster township jeep fire 1 Jeeps Electrical Malfunction Sparks Fire, Destroys Vehicles

(Photo Credit: Lancaster Township Fire Department/Facebook)

It took crews nearly two hours to extinguish the burning vehicles, with the fire being fed by leaking gasoline and burning magnesium parts within the engine.

Officials say both vehicles are a total loss.

lancaster township jeep fire 3 Jeeps Electrical Malfunction Sparks Fire, Destroys Vehicles

(Photo Credit: Lancaster Township Fire Department/Facebook)

Lancaster Township Fire Chief Ron Comfort Jr. says the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the Jeep.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch