Police: Man Allegedly Used His Prosthetic Leg To Hit Wife

June 26, 2017 9:24 PM
Filed Under: Assault, Domestic Dispute, Ohio, Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man accused of using one of his prosthetic legs to hit his wife has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.

Sandusky police say 63-year-old Richard T. Wilson Sr. was arrested Saturday.

Ronna Wilson told police that her husband became angry after officers responded Friday to a report of him being disorderly. She said her husband later threw one of his prosthetic legs at her, striking her head, and threw her to the ground. She told police that her wrist injuries came from trying to block Wilson from hitting her with his other leg.

Police say the Sandusky man was jailed Saturday and denies assaulting his wife.

Court records don’t indicate an attorney for him. A home telephone listing couldn’t immediately be found.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch