40-Plus Pittsburgh-Area McDonald’s Restaurants Added To UberEats

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UberEats has a new food partner here in Pittsburgh.
The company is now partnering with the McDonald’s delivery service — McDelivery.
UberEats debuted here last month. It has already teamed up with about 100 restaurants.
Starting Monday, more than 40 McDonald’s locations in the Pittsburgh area will take part in the food delivery program.
The following locations in the Pittsburgh area are part of the program:
North:
- 2925 Freeport Road, Harmarville
- 19055 Perry Highway, Warrendale
- 1703 Route 228, Cranberry Twp.
- 907 Freeport Road, Fox Chapel
- 4849 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
- 10529 Perry Highway, Wexford
- 7702 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
- 4557 Ohio River Boulevard, Bellevue
- 971 William Flynn Highway, Shaler
- 363 Perry Highway, West View
- 4618 William Flynn Highway, Allison Park
- 801 Allegheny Avenue, Northside
South:
- 2518 West Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
- 5261 Library Road, Bethel Park
- 225 Mount Lebanon Boulevard, Castle Shannon
- 2090 Lebanon Church Road, West Mifflin
- 4214 Brownsville Road, Brentwood
- Route 50 Raceway Plaza, Heidelburg
- 3023 Washington Pike, Bridgeville
- 630 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver
- 82 Fort Couch Road, Pittsburgh
- 549 Clairton Boulevard, Pleasant Hills
East:
- 350 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles
- 148 North Euclid Avenue, East Liberty
- 430 Penn Avenue, Wilkinsburg
- 1630 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
- 11591 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh
- 3760 William Penn Highway, Monroeville
- 4317 Northern Pike, Monroeville
- 70 Allegheny River Boulevard, Verona
- 7277 Saltsburg Road, Penn Hills
- 3708 Forbes Avenue, Oakland
- 6361 Penn Avenue, East Liberty
- 101 Hoffman Boulevard, Duquesne
- 400 East Waterfront Drive, Homestead
West:
- 825 Beaver Grade Road, Moon Twp.
- 6380 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp.
- 100 Davis Boulevard, Robinson Twp.
- 1 Poplar Street, Greentree
- 600 Pine Hollow Road, McKees Rocks
- 1010 4th Avenue, Coraopolis
Downtown:
- 608 Wood Street
- 505 Smithfield Street
- 500 Liberty Avenue