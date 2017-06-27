WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

20-Pound Live Lobster Found In Luggage At Boston Airport

June 27, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Lobster, Logan International Airport, Massachusetts, Transportation Security Administration, TSA

BOSTON (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says a 20-pound live lobster has been spotted in a passenger’s luggage at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy says the lobster found Sunday in the passenger’s checked luggage at the airport’s Terminal C is the “largest” he’s ever seen.

McCarthy says the TSA doesn’t prohibit transporting lobsters. The TSA website says a live lobster is allowed through security but must be transported in a “clear, plastic, spill-proof container.”

McCarthy says the lobster was in a cooler and “cooperated quite nicely with the screening process.”

He shared a picture of a TSA agent holding up the crustacean on social media.

