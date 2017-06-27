Best Flower Beds In Pittsburgh

By Jessica Wasik Summer is the perfect time of year to stroll through the beautiful botanical gardens of Pittsburgh. In historic downtown gardens and throughout its flowering suburban surroundings, the city is in full bloom during its spring and summer months. From well-maintained roses to overflowing wildflowers, Pittsburgh flowers are at their best and waiting to greet you as you peruse these hidden gems. Check out these five flower beds bursting with beautiful blooms.

Phipps Conservatory And Botanical Gardens

1 Schenley Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

(412) 622-6914

www.phipps.conservatory.org There’s no doubt that Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is the city’s most well-known garden. Its engaging and interactive events and exhibits continue to draw locals and tourists to its sprawling gardens that also include a butterfly forest, green oasis and tropical fruit and spice room. Don’t forget your camera; there are loads of beautiful photo opportunities located throughout. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in located on Schenley Drive in the city’s Oakland neighborhood with free and metered parking located conveniently within walking distance.

Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

799 Pinkerton Run Road

Oakdale, PA 15071

(412) 444-4464

www.pittsburghbotanicgarden.org Located just a short drive outside the city is the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. Plan a few hours to view the stunning plants and flowers of the Allegheny Plateau that highlights gorgeous garden displays and water displays or explore the rustic Woodlands Trail. There’s something for all ages here, including play-and-discover spaces and exploration stations for children. Wander through the lovely flower beds within the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, located in the suburb of Oakdale.

Rodef Shalom Biblical Botanical Garden

4905 Fifth Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

(412) 621-6566

Shadyside is home to countless green spaces, but few rival those of the Rodef Shalom Biblical Botanical Garden. You'll find the biblical plant connections fascinating as you learn about their connection to the bible through free tours and display explanations. This garden is certainly one worth visiting a few times a year as the flower and plant displays change throughout the seasons. The Rodef Shalom Biblical Botanical Garden is conveniently located on Fifth Avenue.

Mellon Park’s Walled Garden

Fifth Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15232

(412) 682-7275

www.pittsburghparks.org Another fine choice for flowers lies within Mellon Park’s Walled Garden. Formerly the estate of Richard Beatty Mellon who recruited architects Geiffert and Vitale, this garden features breathtaking gardens and plants maintained by local master gardeners. Also on the property is a wonderfully restored fountain and surrounding seating, a small art installation and plenty of sprawling green space. Mellon Park is tucked away in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside community on Fifth Avenue near Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, meaning you can do double duty on your flower tours over the course of one day.