Heritage Valley Health System Target Of Cyber Attack

June 27, 2017 12:06 PM
BEAVER (KDKA) – The Heritage Valley Health System says it has been hit with a cyber attack.

A spokeswoman confirmed the attack Tuesday morning.

“Heritage Valley Health System has been affected by a cyber security incident. The incident is widespread and is affecting the entire health system including satellite and community locations. We have implemented downtime procedures and made operational adjustments to ensure safe patient care continues un-impeded.”

The system has hospitals in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties.

