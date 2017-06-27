Crosby: I’d Love To Play 1 Game As A Goalie In NHL

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sidney Crosby has done just about everything at the NHL level. But, there’s one thing he’d like to do before he retires.

What is it? Suit up and play in net.

Crosby joined the “Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday and discussed how he initially wanted to be a goaltender like his father, Troy.

“I wanted to be a goalie pretty early on. He tried to stop me from wanting to be a goalie, told me it’s not fun, you just stand there,” Crosby said. “So, he convinced me not to. It was something I probably liked more as young kid, definitely with all the gear and things like that.”

So, would the Penguins ever entertain the idea of letting Crosby hop in the net?

“I think there was one time, I want to say it was early this year or last year, that we had to call an emergency goalie. I think one of our goalies got hurt and I think Flower was sick, and I don’t know if they could get someone there in time. So, we had somebody kind of in the lineup ready to go as the third [goalie]. I told them if anything ever happened, I’d love to get the nod. I’d love to be able to play one game in the NHL,” Crosby said.

With that in mind, Crosby was put on the spot about which player he would like to face in a shootout. To his credit, he picked one of the NHL’s all-time greats.

“Maybe Datsyuk just because he’s made so many goalies look bad and if I could somehow find a way to get my pad on it or stop him, he seems like one of the best shootout guys that there was, so on a breakaway, he’d be pretty good,” Crosby said.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Crosby ever gets his wish!

