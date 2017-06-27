Neighbor: Wife Turned School Employee Husband In For Marijuana Growing Operation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A South Park High School employee is facing charges after his wife reportedly turned him in to police for a having a marijuana growing operation in his basement.

Dale Schultz, 42, is accused of growing marijuana in his Terrace Avenue home. Sources say they also found drug paraphernalia inside.

Angela Lauria, a neighbor, was home last Thursday when she saw the bust happen.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas: “So did you see the police activity last week?”

Lauria: “We did. Taking plants out of the house.”

Lauria lives next door to Schultz with her two kids. She said Schultz is married and has two kids of his own.

“It was in the afternoon I came home. There was cop cars in the back, cop cars in the front, and the wife was out front with the police officer and there were officers in the back taking stuff out like lamps and equipment and plants,” Lauria said.

She said Schultz’s wife was outside and visibly upset. Lauria told KDKA that she learned the wife is the one who turned her husband in to police.

“I just think they’re having problems, I guess,” Lauria said.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood up here, everybody knows each other,” neighbor Ed Opferman said.

Neighbors said Schultz rents the house and has lived there with his family for about six months. Before that, Schultz used to live on Julie Drive in South Park, across the street from Colin Veraldi.

“I’m totally shocked to be honest with you. The fact that was going on right there was, like, wow,” Veraldi, former neighbor, said. “Dale was a kind guy and always there for his kids, always going to sporting events.”

As for Lauria and her kids, she said: “I love South Park, but I’m not sure what it means for our future here.”

Lauria said there was a drug bust in that same home last year with different renters.

South Park School District officials say Schultz is an hourly employee at South Park High School and has been suspended with pay until the investigation is complete.

Schultz is facing multiple charges and has been released on his own recognizance.