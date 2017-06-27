Couple Charged After Toddler Found Wandering A Second Time In Greensburg

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A local couple is facing charges after a toddler was found wandering alone in the middle of the street in Westmoreland County.

Police say the incident happened back in April, but charges were just filed in the case.

Greensburg Police say it was an alarmed neighbor who called them after seeing the child out on the road. Officers were able to determine the 2½-year-old, wearing only in a diaper, lived on Painter Street.

“Once officers took custody of the child, they went to the same door and they just entered into the apartment,” said Greensburg Police Capt. Robert Stafford. “They found the mother sleeping in the room on the mattress.”

It was shortly after 11 a.m. when police woke the child’s mother, identified as 29-year-old Rachael Daniels. She blamed the child’s father, 26-year-old Bryan Darnell Rockmore.

“The father of the child had left earlier, and he must have left the door open,” said Capt. Stafford.

Both Daniels and Rockmore are charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say this is not the first case involving the parents losing track of their child.

Officers say a little over a year ago one of their officers found the same child standing in the street without any clothes on. Police officers knocked on the door, but there was no answer.

“The officer entered into the apartment and found the father of the child sleeping in a room,” Capt. Stafford said.

In this case, the blame roles were reversed.

“He said that he had fallen asleep and the mother had left earlier, and she must have left the door open,” said Capt. Stafford.

According to police, the child is back in the care of the parents. Both are free while they await their preliminary hearings. The police, meanwhile, told the parents lock up.

“We tried to relay to the parents better safety ways to take care of the door and keep the doors locked,” Capt. Stafford said.