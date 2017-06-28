Official Out After Investigation Into Great Race Spending

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Officials say the deputy director of Pittsburgh’s parks and recreations department has left her job following an investigation into spending of a city trust fund.
Kevin Acklin, chief of staff for Mayor Bill Peduto, says Jamie Beechey has decided to “pursue other opportunities” Friday. It is unclear if she was fired or resigned.
Peduto ordered the Office of Municipal Investigation to look into spending from accounts associated with the annual running event in May.
Acklin says the investigation into accounts that fund the Great Race found no evidence of wrongdoing. However, he says the review found a violation of city policy requiring all city trust funds be placed under the finance department.
Beechey could not be reached for comment.
The Great Race will celebrate its 40th anniversary Sept. 24.
