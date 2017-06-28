Pregnant Woman Facing Charges After Alleged Heroin Overdose

BUTLER (KDKA) – A woman who was seven months pregnant will face charges after she allegedly overdosed on heroin.

According to police, Kasey Dischman, 30, was found unresponsive in her East Butler home on June 23.

Dischman was found by her boyfriend, who called 911. While being transported to Butler Memorial Hospital, Dischman went into cardiac arrest and needed to be revived.

She was transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital, before being taken to UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital. There, an emergency C-section was performed.

The child was last listed as being in severe condition.

As of Wednesday, Dischman was still in the hospital. When she is discharged, she will be taken into custody and charged with felony aggravated assault of an unborn child.

Her boyfriend, who is the father of the child, will also be charged. He allegedly lied about what happened to Dischman when police arrived at the home. He claimed she had suffered a seizure.

Treatment for the overdose could have been administered quicker had he disclosed that information initially.

