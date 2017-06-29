Chef Bill Fuller’s Summer Corn Recipes

Summer is a great time to incorporate fresh corn into your meals. Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to show off a few delicious ways to do just that!

Elote, Corn Salsa, Corn and Chicken Tacos

Elote

2 C. Grilled Corn kernels

2 Tbs. Cotija cheese

¼ C. Chipotle Aioli

2 tsp. Your favorite Hot Sauce

2 tsp. Chopped Cilantro

Lime wedges

Basket of Chips

1) In a stainless bowl, mix together corn, aioli, and 2 tsp. of Cotija cheese.

2) Put corn into bowl/boat.

3) Sprinkle with remaining 1 tsp. of Cotija cheese.

4) Add a few drops (about 1 tsp.) of spicy sauce to the top.

5) Sprinkle with cilantro

Chipotle Aioli

2 ea. Chipotle peppers (with a little of the liquid)

1-2 ea. Garlic cloves

Zest and juice of 1 Lemon

1 ea. Egg yolks

1-2 Tbs cold water

1 tsp Salt

1 ½ C. Neutral oil (Canola or Soybean)

1) Place chipotle peppers, garlic, lemon zest and juice, egg yolk, water and salt in blender barrel. Puree.

2) While pureeing, slowly drizzle in blended oil.

3) When done, store in a squeeze bottle.

Grilled Chicken and Corn Tacos

12 ea. Street taco size tortillas

2 # Marinated Chicken

1 C. Thinly sliced red cabbage

1 C. Grilled Corn Salsa

¼ C. Chopped Cilantro

6-2 ea. Radishes, sliced thinly

Cilantro Cream Sauce

Lime wedges

1) Heat cast iron griddle over medium heat.

2) Grill chicken and slice thinly.

3) Warm tortillas on griddle.

4) Spread chicken on tortillas. Top with remaining ingredients.

5) Squeeze lime over and eat.

Marinated Chicken (See below)

4 ea. 8 oz. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tsp Kosher salt

2 tsp Black pepper

2 tsp Ancho chili powder

1 Tbsp Mexican Oregano

1 Tbsp Olive oil

Zest and juice of 1 limes

1. Place chicken breasts in a non-reactive dish.

2. Whisk together remaining ingredients. Pour over chicken.

3. Allow to marinate for 1 hour.

Grilled Corn Salsa

4 ea. Cobs of corn, grilled and cut off the cob

½ C Diced tomato

¼` C. Diced red onion, rinsed

¼ C. Roasted green chilis, diced

½ ea. Jalapeno, seeded and diced small

2 Tbs. Chopped cilantro

3 ea. Scallions, sliced into rings

3-4 ea. Leaves of basil, diced small

1 Ea. Clove garlic, chopped

¼ C. Tomatillo Guacamole

Salt and pepper to taste

1) Combine all ingredients.

2) Season with salt and pepper.

Tomatillo Guacamole

2 C. Tomatillos, washed, peeled and roughly chopped

1 ea. Jalapenos, stems and seeds removed

1 Tbs. Salt

2 tsp. Cumin

Juice of 2 limes

½ C. Cilantro, rough chopped

2 ea. Avocados, peeled and seeded (3 avocados if they are small)

1) Combine tomatillos, jalapenos, spices, lime juice, and cilantro in a blender. Puree.

2) Dice avocado into chunks and place in a large bowl. Pour tomatillo mixture over and mix gently.

3) Adjust seasonings.

Cilantro Cream Sauce

½ C. Picked parsley

1 C. Picked cilantro

½ C. Spinach

1 ea. Large shallot, chopped

Zest and juice of 2 lemons

3 ea. Scallions, cut into rings

½ C. Mayonnaise

½ C. Sour Cream

Salt and pepper

1) Combine all ingredients except sour cream and mayonnaise in a blender. Puree well.

2) Add mayonnaise and sour cream. Puree until smooth.

3) Season with salt and pepper