Left, Right Unite Against Trump’s Tweets Ridiculing TV Host

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he’s stopped watching.

Trump has used a series of tweets to go after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who’ve criticized Trump on their MSNBC show “Morning Joe.”

Here’s what Trump says: “I heard poorly rated Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came … to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

They spent time at Trump’s Florida resort – a visit Scarborough said was to arrange a Trump interview.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats are speaking as one in criticizing President Donald Trump’s crude tweet about a female cable TV anchor.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday that Trump’s tweet “really saddens me because it is so beneath the dignity of the president of the United States to engage in such behavior.”

She says it was “blatantly sexist.”

Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger wrote on Twitter: “Mr. President, it is incumbent upon ALL of us to tone down this divisive political rhetoric.#RestoreCivility.”

Florida Republican congressman Carlos Curbelo put out a series of tweets saying leaders should set an example free of personal attacks and vitriol.

“Let’s all remember the lessons from the Congressional shooting just a couple weeks ago. We must treat one another with decency & respect.”

Speaker Paul Ryan says President Trump’s crude tweet is not an “appropriate comment.”

Ryan told reporters Thursday: “Obviously I don’t see that as an appropriate comment. What we’re trying to do around here is improve the tone and civility of the debate, and this obviously doesn’t help.”

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump is defending her husband’s tweets.

The first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said Melania Trump has long said that “when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.”

Melania Trump has said that she hopes to use her White House position to combat cyberbullying.

A White House spokeswoman is also defending President Trump, saying he fights “fire with fire.”

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells Fox News the president has never been someone “who gets attacked and doesn’t push back.”

Sanders says the show has made “an outrageous number of personal attacks” on the president and says Trump “fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by liberal media and the liberal elites within the media or Hollywood or anywhere else.”

