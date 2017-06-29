WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Suspect Sought In Mt. Washington Bank Robbery

June 29, 2017 6:00 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Bank Robbery, Mount Washington, Mt. Washington, PNC Bank

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are asking for help from the public identifying a man caught on surveillance video robbing a Mount Washington bank Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 2:45 p.m. at the PNC Bank on Shiloh Street.

According to the FBI, the suspect went into the bank and demanded money from the teller. No weapons were seen.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5-feet-6-inches tall with a small build. He had a mustache and wore a blue t-shirt, gray/blue shorts and white high-top sneakers.

mt washington bank robbery 2 Suspect Sought In Mt. Washington Bank Robbery

(Source: FBI)

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Pittsburgh’s FBI Office at 412-432-4000.

