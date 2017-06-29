Study Places Pitt, WVU Among Safest Colleges In U.S.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new study should put the minds of local college students at ease.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security determined the top 100 safest college campuses in the country, and two local colleges landed on the list.

The study looked at crime statistics for more than 2,000 four-year colleges and universities to find the safest schools in America. The schools that landed on the list have low overall off-campus crime rates and maintain safe campuses with little crime.

The University of Pittsburgh placed low on the list, coming in at 99th place.

West Virginia University, meanwhile, landed in the top 50. According to the study, WVU is the 34th safest college in the country.

The University of New Hampshire was named the safest university in the United States, followed by Brigham Young University in Idaho, Oakland University in Michigan, the University of Massachusetts — Amherst, and Washington State University.

Only one other Pennsylvania school made the list. West Chester University in eastern Pennsylvania came in at 28th place.

The study did not reveal which schools placed at the bottom of the list.

To view the full Top 100 list and more information about the study’s methodology, visit Alarms.org/Safest-Colleges-2017.

