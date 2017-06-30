Hundreds Of Thousands Expected Downtown, On North Shore For July 4 Celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh always goes big for its Fourth of July celebration.

There’s live music, activities for the kids, and, of course, the fireworks. As usual, thousands of people are expected for the celebration.

It is one of the biggest parties in Pittsburgh every summer, and spans from Mount Washignton to the North Shore to Point State Park.

“We expect to attract 200,000 to 300,000 spectators,” says John Bonassi, the chairman of Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta Inc.

For the 50,000 in Point State Park alone, the fun and festivities to get rolling at noon with typical fair-type food and plenty of music and entertainment on the main stage. A local favorite is in the lineup.

“It’s Jeff Jimerson and Airborne. Pittsburgh loves Jeff Jimerson when he’s at the Penguins’ games. So, he’s actually going to do the National Anthem when there’s a U.S. Air Force flyover,” said Derek Weber, the president of Lionheart Event Group.

There will also be an interactive kids’ zone.

“There will be giant games of Jenga and Tic-Tac-Toe and Connect Four. There will be face painters and balloon artist,” says Weber.

Meanwhile, across the river, the fun gets rolling for the Heinz Field celebration at 2 p.m.

“Throughout the day, there are going to be a ton of activities all along Art Rooney Avenue. We’ll have Steelers experiences set up and tons of activities for kids,” said Heinz Field Communications Director Nick Sero.

The music starts at 5 p.m. featuring Tim Litvin, followed by The Stickers, and then The Cadillac Three lead right into the fireworks.

“We’re gonna open up the East Rotunda so fans can get a really good bird’s eye view of the fireworks, but we’re right down here on the water in front of the fireworks show,” said Sero.

For more information on the Heinz Field celebration visit: http://heinzfield.com/event/fourth-of-july-celebration/

Thousands of people are expected to pack any vantage point to see the EQT Flashes of Freedom Celebrate America fireworks show at the end of the night.

“Security is our number one concern and our management team has been working for months putting this plan together,” said Bonassi. “There will be a heavy presence of city police here and ambulances for anything.”

There will also be security checks at Point State Park.

“There are six different access points to Point State Park where there will be bag checks,” said Bonassi. “There’s no alcohol you can bring in, can’t bring any weapons in, can’t bring fireworks, a lot of typical things.

So expect a process to get into the park.

“We’re getting pretty good at it,” said Bonassi. “We were involved last year with bag checks, and we’re getting much better at it, and it’s absolutely necessary and it works.”