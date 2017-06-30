Local Sweet Corn Hard To Find This 4th of July Holiday

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – If your 4th of July holiday plans involve some Pennsylvania sweet corn, you may be out of luck.

The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau says because of the wet spring, farmers were forced to delay when they typically plant corn, meaning many roadside stands and farmers markets are being forced to buy corn from out of state.

In a release, the Bureau says farmers representing family farms in Allegheny, Indiana and several other counties have indicated they will have locally grown sweet corn to sell in time for Independence Day celebrations, while other farmers in Allegheny County are still holding out hope that they’ll have local sweet corn to sell prior to the holiday.

“It doesn’t mean if you go to your local farm market, you can’t get corn on the cob sold there, they will still be selling it,” spokesman Mark O’Neill told KDKA. “But in some of those places, it’ll be from farms down south like Georgia, or North Carolina, places like that.”

He adds Pennsylvania-grown corn should, for the most part, be ready for harvest in the next few weeks.

Farmers in Armstrong, Bedford, Clarion and Washington counties all stated their local corn would not be ready for the 4th of July, with a more likely harvest date of July 15 or later.

(The PA Farm Bureau contributed to this story.)

