9-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Creek

WAYNE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A 9-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon after he fell into a creek in Wayne Township.
It happened just after 1 p.m. at the Sportsman’s Boat Launch in Wayne Township in Armstrong County.
According to state police, a 9-year-old boy from Dayton, Pa., was fishing along Mahoning Creek with his family. The victim was sitting on a boulder when he apparently slipped and fell into the water.
State police say people searched for him, but the water was deeper than the originally thought. He was eventually located and pulled out of the water, and life-saving measures were implemented.
The boy was flown to Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
