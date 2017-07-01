Businesses Cleaning Up After Market Square Fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Businesses in Market Square are trying to clean up after Friday’s fire, and the damage almost ruined a bride’s wedding day on Saturday.

Clean-up crews filled the storefronts of Market Square, carrying wood into Denham and Co. Salon, garbage bags lined the sidewalk and air duct cleaning specialists were inside doing what they can to get these businesses back on their feet.

“I went out to lunch to Revel and Roost and I saw the entire building engulfed in flames and fire people trying to get it under control,” fire witness Alex Hess said.

Smoke billowed from Nicholas Coffee, which took the brunt of the damage, around moon Friday. So did Denham and Company Salon which sits right above. Nearby businesses like NOLA on the Square, Sienna on the Square and Perle were also forced to close.

“I think I’m still in shock. Not sure what I’m going to do. I want my employees to be able to have a place to operate, keep the clients happy and keep having a decent income,” Tim Denham, co-owner with Denham & Co. Salon, said.

While Tim Denham is concerned for the future of his salon, his main priority Saturday was making sure a bride and her bridal party had a stress-free wedding day. They were scheduled to have their hair done at his salon Saturday morning. He called his friends over at Izzazu Salon to see if they could step in.

“We had control over at least keeping 15 people happy and letting this girl have her special day,” Denham said.

Izzazu provided space for the ladies to get their hair done and surprisingly the bride kept her cool.

“I figure they’d figure it out. I was very calm which is surprising for me,” bride Allison Torpey said. “We kept all the same people, which is so nice they accommodated us.”

“It’s great to be able to do something for somebody. That’s really what this whole thing is about,” Co-owner of Izzazu Salon Geno Chiodo said.

Fire crews aren’t sure what started the fire, but Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones believes it originated in the coffee shop. He said it was a tough fire to fight as the flames worked its way into he walls, but fortunately, no one got hurt.

There are orange signs posted by the Allegheny County Health Department to each of the restaurants affected by the fire. An inspector must inspect each restaurant to make sure they’re up to code before they re-open to the public.

Sienna on the Square plans on opening either Sunday or Monday.

