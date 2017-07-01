Report: Penn Hills Elementary To Participate In Free Meal Program

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Penn Hills Elementary School will participate in a free meal program during the upcoming school year.
The Tribune-Review reports that the Penn Hills School Board has unanimously voted to take part in a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides free meals in schools.
The program offers free breakfasts and lunches in school districts or schools where at least 40 percent of students are directly certified for free or reduced lunches.
That means parents and students won’t have to pay for school breakfasts or lunches for the 2017-18 school year.
Officials told the Tribune-Review that about 73 percent of elementary school students get free or reduced lunches and a little more than 60 percent of students are directly certified.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter