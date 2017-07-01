SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Report: Penn Hills Elementary To Participate In Free Meal Program

July 1, 2017 3:57 PM
Filed Under: Free Meals, Penn Hills, Penn Hills School District

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Penn Hills Elementary School will participate in a free meal program during the upcoming school year.

The Tribune-Review reports that the Penn Hills School Board has unanimously voted to take part in a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides free meals in schools.

The program offers free breakfasts and lunches in school districts or schools where at least 40 percent of students are directly certified for free or reduced lunches.

That means parents and students won’t have to pay for school breakfasts or lunches for the 2017-18 school year.

Officials told the Tribune-Review that about 73 percent of elementary school students get free or reduced lunches and a little more than 60 percent of students are directly certified.

