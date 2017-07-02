19-Year-Old Wins $1 Million On Scratch-Off Ticket

BALLSTON, N.Y. (KDKA) — A 19-year-old man asked his friend to get him a $10 scratch-off ticket and ended up winning the top prize — a million dollars.

CBS affiliate WRGB reports that lottery winner Anthony Iavarone is a self-employed landscaper and will take home $661,800 after taxes.

19-yr-old Anthony Iavarone from Clifton Park won 1 million dollars on a scratch off at a Stewart's in Ballston Spa! .@CBS6Albany pic.twitter.com/I37ivReiXm — Anne McCloy (@AnneMcCloyNews) June 30, 2017

Iavarone told WRGB that his friend purchased the ticket for him.

“One of my friends was coming down here to get some drinks, so I asked him to get me a ticket,” Iavarone said.

He said his aunt has been playing the same ticket for years and has had a little bit of luck, so he thought he might get lucky, too.

WRGB says Iavarone plans to expand his landscaping business and buy a new truck with his winnings.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter