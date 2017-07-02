4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

19-Year-Old Wins $1 Million On Scratch-Off Ticket

July 2, 2017 6:49 PM
Filed Under: Jackpot, Lottery Winners, New York, Scratch-Off Tickets

BALLSTON, N.Y. (KDKA) — A 19-year-old man asked his friend to get him a $10 scratch-off ticket and ended up winning the top prize — a million dollars.

CBS affiliate WRGB reports that lottery winner Anthony Iavarone is a self-employed landscaper and will take home $661,800 after taxes.

Iavarone told WRGB that his friend purchased the ticket for him.

“One of my friends was coming down here to get some drinks, so I asked him to get me a ticket,” Iavarone said.

He said his aunt has been playing the same ticket for years and has had a little bit of luck, so he thought he might get lucky, too.

WRGB says Iavarone plans to expand his landscaping business and buy a new truck with his winnings.

