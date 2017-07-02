4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

Colorado Man Mistakes Son For Intruder, Shoots And Kills Him

July 2, 2017 7:03 PM
Filed Under: Colorado, Fatal Shooting, Frank Leo Huner

SEDALIA, Colo. (AP/KDKA) – A Colorado man who reportedly mistook his adult son for an intruder told deputies he shot and killed him.

Douglas County deputies arrested 58-year-old Frank Leo Huner of Sedalia on suspicion of second-degree murder. He was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

(Photo Credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lauren LeKander says Huner called 911 at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday to report the shooting. He later said the victim was his son.

CBS Denver reports that the coroner’s office has not yet confirmed the victim’s identity.

Sedalia is about 35 miles south of Denver.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

