Police: 2 Men Badly Beaten By Individuals On Crime Spree

PERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are searching for two men who went on a crime spree that involved attempted homicide, stolen vehicles and stolen firearms.

It began in Perry Township when a 60-year-old man stopped at his business, Cable Hardwoods on Portsville Road, just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

State police say the man noticed a door on one of his sheds was open, so he went to check on it. He was then confronted by armed individuals who shot at him with a shotgun.

The victim tried to run back to his vehicle and escape, but the individuals shot at his car and forced him into an office building at gunpoint. The individuals used a baseball bat and a gun to beat the 60-year-old man. They also punched and kicked him. State police say he sustained injuries to the head, face and body.

According to state police, there was a struggle at one point and the individuals attempted to shoot the victim, but the weapon apparently misfired.

While the individuals were assaulting the 60-year-old man, an 84-year-old family member of the victim arrived at the scene to feed the cats at the business. As he got out of his car and approached the building, one of the individuals – 38-year-old Brandy Mae Rombold, of Ellwood City – confronted him at gunpoint.

The individuals stole the 84-year-old man’s wallet then physically attacked him, beating him with a long gun and a baseball bat and kicking him.

The individuals then stole the 60-year-old victim’s car and fled the scene. The 60-year-old man crawled in the woods to a nearby home to get help and call 911.

The 60-year-old man was transported to a local hospital via helicopter with serious injuries. The 84-year-old man was also transported to a local hospital.

State police say the stolen vehicle was found burned and destroyed in a nearby field. The individuals fled the scene in Rombold’s Jeep, which was found on Douglas Road in North Sewickley Township.

According to state police, the individuals also stole a 1999 green Ford Expedition from a body shop in Ellwood City. That vehicle was also found in New Sewickley Township. The individuals then stole firearms and a 2016 white Toyota Highlander from Hummingbird Hill in Cranberry Township.

Officers located the Highlander and the individuals in Cadiz, Ohio, and they pursued the individuals on foot into a wooded area. Rombold was apprehended and taken into custody. She was in possession of stolen firearms when she was taken into custody.

State police say one of the other individuals — 25-year-old Tyler Michael Cory Amos, of Cochranton, Pa. – is still at large.

Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers told CBS affiliate WTRF that Amos is believed to be in Jefferson County.

Anyone who sees Amos should contact Pennsylvania State Police, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Police believe there was a second man involved in the crimes, but he has not been identified.

According to state police, additional crimes have been discovered during the investigation, including the theft of a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle, which the individuals drove to the scene of the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

