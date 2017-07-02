Man Fatally Shot In Wilkins Twp.

WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in Wilkins Township early Sunday morning.
Police received a call about a man lying in the street in the 1000-block of Lougeay Road just after 3 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.
Police say evidence indicates the victim arrived at the scene in a car and was shot on Lougeay Road.
According to police, the area where the victim was found is remote and unpopulated.
Anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the area early Sunday morning should contact police at (412) 473-1300 or via any official Allegheny County social media account.
