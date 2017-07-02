SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
West Virginia University Sets Clear Bag Policy For Events

July 2, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: Clear Bag Policy, West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia University is establishing a new security policy for fans entering sports events.

Starting with the women’s soccer home opener on Aug. 24, the state’s flagship public university will adopt the clear bag policy set by the NFL and other collegiate programs.

Fans will be allowed to bring in a clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag no larger than 12 inches in length and 6 inches in depth. Additional small clutch bags will be allowed into venues. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.

Banned items will include purses, diaper bags, coolers and backpacks.

The policy applies to ticketed events at Milan Puskar Stadium, WVU Coliseum, Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium and Monongalia County Ballpark.

Athletics Director Shane Lyons says the school “made this decision to protect our fans.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

