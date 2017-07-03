4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

Report: Taxi Driver Loses Control, Hits Pedestrians Near Logan Airport In Boston

July 3, 2017 2:26 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Logan Airport

BOSTON (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a taxi driver reportedly lost control and crashed into a group of pedestrians near Logan Airport in Boston.

According to CBS Boston, the incident happened around 2 p.m. near the Logan Airport taxi pool.

Per CBS Boston’s report, several cab drivers were standing in a break area when the 57-year-old driver lost control and hit them.

At this point, it is unclear how many people were injured.

