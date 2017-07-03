Report: Taxi Driver Loses Control, Hits Pedestrians Near Logan Airport In Boston

BOSTON (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a taxi driver reportedly lost control and crashed into a group of pedestrians near Logan Airport in Boston.
According to CBS Boston, the incident happened around 2 p.m. near the Logan Airport taxi pool.
Per CBS Boston’s report, several cab drivers were standing in a break area when the 57-year-old driver lost control and hit them.
At this point, it is unclear how many people were injured.
MSP, @bostonpolice, @BostonFire, @BOSTON_EMS onscene. Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries, varying severity. https://t.co/2bqBJYDOh3
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2017
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter