3 Arrested After Pro-Trump, Anti-Trump Protesters Clash

July 3, 2017 6:46 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police say a fight broke out between protesters after marches for and against President Donald Trump, leading to three arrests in Philadelphia.

About 150 “Impeach Trump” members and 50 pro-Trump members held separate marches Sunday morning.

Police say a group of Trump supporters tried to enter a bar in the city after the march when they were confronted by anti-Trump demonstrators. A fight broke out, during which a pro-Trump protester and a police officer were assaulted.

Two anti-Trump demonstrators were charged with assaulting the Trump supporter. Police say the Trump supporter suffered a minor mouth injury. A third person was charged with assaulting the police officer, and a fourth person was issued a citation.

