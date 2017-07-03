Crews Battle House Fire In Beltzhoover

BELTZHOOVER (KDKA) — Crews battled a house fire in Beltzhoover on Monday night.
The 1-alarm fire started just before 8:30 p.m. in the 300-block of Michigan Street.
According to fire officials, the fire started on the second floor of the home. The cause is unknown at this time.
Fire officials say two people who live in the house were not at home at the time. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.
One firefighter was treated for dehydration. No other injuries were reported.
