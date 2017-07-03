19-Year-Old Shot In Terrace Village

TERRACE VILLAGE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot in Terrace Village on Monday afternoon.
Officers were sent to the 100-block of Addison Street just after 3 p.m. for a report that someone had been shot.
At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his arm and hand.
According to police, the victim was conscious and alert when he was transported to a local hospital.
Police say a male wearing a black jacket was seen fleeing the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
