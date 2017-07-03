WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
19-Year-Old Shot In Terrace Village

July 3, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: Addison Street, Shooting, Terrace Village

TERRACE VILLAGE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot in Terrace Village on Monday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the 100-block of Addison Street just after 3 p.m. for a report that someone had been shot.

At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his arm and hand.

According to police, the victim was conscious and alert when he was transported to a local hospital.

Police say a male wearing a black jacket was seen fleeing the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

