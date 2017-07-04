Car Crash Pushes Parked Pick-Up Truck Into 8-Year-Old Girl

KNOXVILLE (KDKA) — A car crash in Knoxville pushed an unoccupied truck into an 8-year-old girl Monday night.
It started around 10:40 p.m. on Matthews Avenue.
Police say officers observed a gray vehicle with fresh damage to its body and one flat tire that was driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled. Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler says it was not a high-speed chase and officers estimate the vehicle was going about 25 mph.
Toler says the driver crashed into the back of an unoccupied, parked pick-up truck in the 200-block of Moore Avenue.
The crash pushed the pick-up truck, and the truck hit an 8-year-old girl who was standing on the sidewalk.
She was transported to Children’s Hospital in stable condition.
Police believe three people were in the gray vehicle, and all three fled the scene on foot after the crash. They have not yet been apprehended. Toler says police “have a pretty good idea of who the occupants were” and at least one is a juvenile.
The investigation is ongoing.
