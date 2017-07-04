At Least 1 Injured In Crafton Heights Shooting

CRAFTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Crafton Heights early Tuesday morning.
According to police, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Crucible Street around 12:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital and was last listed in stable, but critical condition.
Through the course of their investigation, it was determined that the victim and two other makes were visiting people in an apartment building when the shots rang out.
Around 1:30 a.m., another man arrived at Allegheny General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. It is unclear if the two men were injured in the same incident.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter