Veteran-Owned Personal Protection Company Breaks Ground On McCandless Indoor Shooting Range

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — INPAX Academy of Personal Protection, a local company owned by veterans, is breaking ground on a state-of-the-art indoor shooting range, personal protection training academy, and retail shop.

“This is going to give people in the local community an environment that is safe, clean and customer-centric in that they can enjoy guns responsibly,” said Sam Rosenberg, President of INPAX Academy of Personal Protection.

The 30,000 square foot facility will have its home at the McCandless Crossing Shopping Center.

“We’re going to have everything from community-based personal security training classes to the extensive firearms curriculums to signature events where we bring in public speakers,” said Rosenberg.

INPAX said there is something for everybody, from beginners and seasoned law enforcement professionals to soccer moms and corporations.

“There seems to be a truly insatiable desire for what we’re offering,” said Rosenberg.

However, at least one resident KDKA spoke to said she is concerned about the indoor gun range being situated in such a busy location.

“There is a town square here. There is a movie theater. There is a Doodle Bugs. There is a church right there. There is a hotel right there,” said Barbara Richards, of McCandless.

“INPAX is all about building a safer community. We understand that the indoor range is not something that’s for everyone, but INPAX is,” said Rosenberg.

INPAX’s mission is to empower people to protect themselves in real-world situations. The company offers individual and group training on critical incident response — like mass shooting situations, defensive firearms training and self-defense training.

“It’s something that we’re really proud to bring to our Pittsburgh community,” said Rosenberg.

For more information, visit LiveWithConfidence.com.

