County Council To Vote On Bill Mandating Lead Testing For Children

July 5, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Allegheny County Council, Lead Testing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Council is expected to vote on a measure requiring all children in the county to be tested for lead poisoning.

The Health and Human Services Committee voted to send the measure to the full council.

Under the proposal, children between 9-12 months of age would be tested. Those children would be re-tested at two years of age. There would also be “catch up” testing for children who are ready start school, but have never been tested.

There would be exemptions for medical, religious or moral reasons and there would not be any punishment for families that don’t comply.

If passed, the proposal would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

