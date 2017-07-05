Emaciated Dog Named ‘Bo” On His Way To Recovery

LIBERTY BOROUGH (KDKA) – A dog found emaciated in Liberty Borough is on his way to recovery.

He’s sickly and emaciated, but “Bo” the black lab, appears to be in good spirits — wagging his tail as he gobbled up some chicken and rice.

“Bo is a special character,” said Robin Gaydos-Behanna, of Who Rescued Who Humane Society in Clairton. “He’s very, very thin, but he’s doing well,” said Gaydos-Behanna.

Bo also has fleas, Lyme disease and nails that were so long they were starting to curl.

His former owner, 56-year-old David Basa of Liberty Borough, is facing animal cruelty charges and has signed Bo over to Gaydos-Behanna.

She is the head of the non-profit Who Rescued Who Humane Society that is trying to give Bo another chance. When asked if Bo would survive, Gaydos-Behanna said, “I can’t say for sure. It’s touch and go. He’s stable but touch and go.”

Gaydos-Behanna is also a volunteer Humane Officer and Animal Control Officer. On Saturday, she answered the 9-1-1 call about Bo. “The owner did state that he did not have the money to take care of him. That’s why we’re currently having a fund drive to try and put in a low cost clinic here,” said Gaydos-Behanna.

They are hoping a clinic would help cover their operating costs and give animals like Bo an opportunity for care.

“We want to do an all vet for the ones that can’t drive down to Pittsburgh or can’t afford a vet so that they maybe stops happening,” said Gaydos-Behanna.

Volunteers are feeding Bo small portions every two hours to help him gain weight without upsetting his digestive system. “This is the seventh dog that I believe that we’ve had from the area that’s been emaciated,” said Gaydos-Behanna, who puts her paychecks from her Animal Control job into the kennel to care for animals like Bo that are taken in for care.

Bo is estimated to be about 8 or 9 years old. The goal is to get him well enough to be able to be adopted into a loving home.

If you would like more information or to make a donation, contact the Who Rescued Who Humane Society on Facebook.