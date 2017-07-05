Giant Eagle Customers Chase, Tackle Would-Be Thief

SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) – Customers at a Giant Eagle in Squirrel Hill are being credited with foiling an attempted theft.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. at the store on Murray Avenue.
A man allegedly tried to flee the store with about $150 worth of groceries. A couple of customers saw what was happening and jumped into action.
The customers chased him down on foot and tackled him. Soon after, employees helped keep the man pinned down until police arrived.
The suspect has not been identified and it’s unclear what charges he may face.
