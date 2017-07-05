Police Looking For ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Suspect Who Ran Over Man

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a man accused of running over another man during a party Tuesday night.

According to West Newton Police Antonio Wilkins drove up to the party and started trouble.

They say Wilkins is the same guy wanted for stealing from a campground a few weeks ago.

David Stoudt was left batted, bruised and bewildered after allegedly being run over by Wilkins.

“I have scrapes on my back, on my wrist, on my knees, and I have two broken ribs, and another broken rib on the left,” Stoudt said. “He just showed up out of the blue and started fighting with everybody.”

Police say Wilkins parked his car on a gravel lot, pulled out a gun, and pointed it at Stoudt.

That’s when the passenger in the car with Stoudt, 19-year-old Zayne Balmer got involved.

‘I’m thinking, oh no, this is it, then next thing you know it, he grabbed me by my wrist,” Stoudt said.

In a flash, Stoudt says he was under the car being run over.

“My chest was underneath the back wheel,” he said.

Police say Wilkins and Balmer then left, leaving Stoudt on the pavement.

“I would consider Mr. Wilkins extremely dangerous,” trooper said.

State troopers were already looking for Wilkins in his alleged role in a masterminding an armed robbery at a Hempfield Township Sonic restaurant, as well as the incident at the Laurel Highlands campground.

“While he’s in that campground, he goes on a spree of crime breaking into dozens of dozens of vehicles, stealing everything from firearms to another vehicle,” Trooper Stephen Limani said.

Wilkins has allegedly made comments about how he’s not going to be captured and isn’t afraid of police.

“We hope his arrogant nature is potentially his downfall, but we hope it’s in a peaceful manner,” Limani said.