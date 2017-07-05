WATCH: Cops Respond To Slip-And-Slide Complaint, Join In Fun

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (KDKA) – When the police show up to your party, it usually means things are coming to an end.
But, that wasn’t the case at a Fourth of July block party in Asheville, North Carolina.
Officers responded to a complaint about a giant slip-and-slide set up for the festivities.
Someone said it was blocking the road, but that wasn’t the case. So, instead of shutting it down, they joined in the fun.
Each of the officers took a ride down the slide for themselves.
