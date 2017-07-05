Person Found Dead Inside Burning House In Beltzhoover

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was found dead inside a house that caught fire early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to Nina Way in the 100 block of West Warrington Avenue around 1 a.m. They found one house fully engulfed in flames and smoke, with the fire spreading to a neighboring house.

“Firefighters eventually entered the house where the fire started and found a deceased person inside,” said Public Information Officer Sonya Toler.

The fire was under control by 2:45 a.m. Firefighters remained on the scene checking for hot spots. Toler said crews were checking both houses to make sure everyone was evacuated and accounted for.

Authorities believe someone was living in the house where the fire started. They say the second house may have been vacant.

One firefighter was evaluated for breathing issues by medical personnel on the scene.

While crews were putting out hot spots, a civilian drove over one of their hoses. The damaged hose shot water high into the air, but authorities say firefighters were able to depend on other hoses already in use.

The Allegheny Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death of the deceased person. Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Arson Detectives will determine the cause of the fire.