Rania’s Recipes: Caprese Salad & 2 Summer Drinks

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some delicious summer recipes!
Caprese Salad on Baguette
- Baguette sliced into 4” pieces
- Store bought pesto
- Vine-ripe heirloom tomatoes, 1/4-inch thick slices
- 1 pound fresh mozzarella, 1/4-inch thick slices
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
- Coarse salt and pepper
- 1 bunch fresh basil – stems removed – leaves julienned
Directions:
Spread pesto on both sides of cut baguette. Layer on slices of tomatoes and mozzarella. Drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Scatter julienned basil generously over the tomatoes. Close the sandwich and secure with picks and serve.
Serves: 4
Summer Tequila Cooler
- 6 cups seedless watermelon chunks
- ¼ cup simple syrup (see recipe below)
- 2 limes, cut into chunks
- 1 ½ cups fresh blueberries
- ½ cup lightly packed fresh mint leaves, plus sprigs for garnish
- 1 cup (silver) tequila
- Crushed ice
Directions:
Puree the watermelon in a food processor until smooth. Strain the juice into a bowl pressing on the pulp, then discard the solids. Put the simple syrup, lime chunks, berries and mint in a pitcher and muddle until the berries are slightly crushed. Add the tequila and watermelon juice and stir to combine. Refrigerate until cold, at least 1 hour. Serve over crushed ice, garnished with mint sprigs.
Serves: 4
Simple Syrup:
Put a 1/2 cup of water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Whisk in the sugar and cook until the sugar is completely dissolved. Let cool.
Spiked Mango Iced Tea
- 1 quart freshly brewed tea, chilled
- 2 cups fresh mango juice, chilled
- ½ cup gin
- ¼ to ½ cup simple syrup (see recipe)
- Ice cubes, as needed
- Fresh mango slices, for garnish
- Mint sprigs, for garnish
Directions:
Add the tea, mango juice, gin and simple syrup to a pitcher. Stir and refrigerate until chilled. Serve in glasses filled with ice and garnished with fresh mango slices and mint.
Serves: 6
Simple Syrup:
Put a 1/2 cup of water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Whisk in the sugar and cook until the sugar is completely dissolved. Let cool.