Rania’s Recipes: Caprese Salad & 2 Summer Drinks

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some delicious summer recipes!

Caprese Salad on Baguette

Baguette sliced into 4” pieces

Store bought pesto

Vine-ripe heirloom tomatoes, 1/4-inch thick slices

1 pound fresh mozzarella, 1/4-inch thick slices

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Coarse salt and pepper

1 bunch fresh basil – stems removed – leaves julienned

Directions:

Spread pesto on both sides of cut baguette. Layer on slices of tomatoes and mozzarella. Drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Scatter julienned basil generously over the tomatoes. Close the sandwich and secure with picks and serve.

Serves: 4

Summer Tequila Cooler

6 cups seedless watermelon chunks

¼ cup simple syrup (see recipe below)

2 limes, cut into chunks

1 ½ cups fresh blueberries

½ cup lightly packed fresh mint leaves, plus sprigs for garnish

1 cup (silver) tequila

Crushed ice

Directions:

Puree the watermelon in a food processor until smooth. Strain the juice into a bowl pressing on the pulp, then discard the solids. Put the simple syrup, lime chunks, berries and mint in a pitcher and muddle until the berries are slightly crushed. Add the tequila and watermelon juice and stir to combine. Refrigerate until cold, at least 1 hour. Serve over crushed ice, garnished with mint sprigs.

Serves: 4

Simple Syrup:

Put a 1/2 cup of water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Whisk in the sugar and cook until the sugar is completely dissolved. Let cool.

Spiked Mango Iced Tea

1 quart freshly brewed tea, chilled

2 cups fresh mango juice, chilled

½ cup gin

¼ to ½ cup simple syrup (see recipe)

Ice cubes, as needed

Fresh mango slices, for garnish

Mint sprigs, for garnish

Directions:

Add the tea, mango juice, gin and simple syrup to a pitcher. Stir and refrigerate until chilled. Serve in glasses filled with ice and garnished with fresh mango slices and mint.

Serves: 6

Simple Syrup:

Put a 1/2 cup of water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Whisk in the sugar and cook until the sugar is completely dissolved. Let cool.