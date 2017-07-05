Rania’s Recipes: Caprese Salad & 2 Summer Drinks

July 5, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: Caprese Salad, Rania Harris, Spiked Mango Iced Tea, Summer Tequila Cooler

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some delicious summer recipes!

Caprese Salad on Baguette

  • Baguette sliced into 4” pieces
  • Store bought pesto
  • Vine-ripe heirloom tomatoes, 1/4-inch thick slices
  • 1 pound fresh mozzarella, 1/4-inch thick slices
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
  • Coarse salt and pepper
  • 1 bunch fresh basil – stems removed – leaves julienned

Directions:

Spread pesto on both sides of cut baguette. Layer on slices of tomatoes and mozzarella. Drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Scatter julienned basil generously over the tomatoes. Close the sandwich and secure with picks and serve.

Serves: 4

Summer Tequila Cooler

  • 6 cups seedless watermelon chunks
  • ¼ cup simple syrup (see recipe below)
  • 2 limes, cut into chunks
  • 1 ½ cups fresh blueberries
  • ½ cup lightly packed fresh mint leaves, plus sprigs for garnish
  • 1 cup (silver) tequila
  • Crushed ice

Directions:

Puree the watermelon in a food processor until smooth. Strain the juice into a bowl pressing on the pulp, then discard the solids. Put the simple syrup, lime chunks, berries and mint in a pitcher and muddle until the berries are slightly crushed. Add the tequila and watermelon juice and stir to combine. Refrigerate until cold, at least 1 hour. Serve over crushed ice, garnished with mint sprigs.

Serves: 4

Simple Syrup:

Put a 1/2 cup of water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Whisk in the sugar and cook until the sugar is completely dissolved. Let cool.

Spiked Mango Iced Tea

  • 1 quart freshly brewed tea, chilled
  • 2 cups fresh mango juice, chilled
  • ½ cup gin
  • ¼ to ½ cup simple syrup (see recipe)
  • Ice cubes, as needed
  • Fresh mango slices, for garnish
  • Mint sprigs, for garnish

Directions:

Add the tea, mango juice, gin and simple syrup to a pitcher. Stir and refrigerate until chilled. Serve in glasses filled with ice and garnished with fresh mango slices and mint.

Serves: 6

Simple Syrup:

Put a 1/2 cup of water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Whisk in the sugar and cook until the sugar is completely dissolved. Let cool.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch