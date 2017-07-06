Car Crashes Through Front Door Of Fayette County Home

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Talk about a frightening close call, a car came crashing through the front door of a home in Fayette County.

Police say it all started when a jeep driven by Daniel Williams tried to outrun police along State Route 40.

State Troopers say Williams was going between 70 and 100 mph during the chase.

Investigators say a trooper tried to throw out spike strips in the 7600 block of Route 40 to end the chase and that nearly ended in disaster.

“At one point he swerved out of the way, and had to jump out of the way,” troopers said.

The chase came to an end when Williams plowed the jeep into the front door of a home in the 200 block of Coolspring Jumonville Road in North Union Township.

The man who owns the house didn’t want to talk on camera but says he was sitting the living room on the couch when he decided to go into the kitchen and get something to eat, a few seconds later the jeep came right through the house and into that couch.

Troopers say Williams was wanted on a bench warrant out of Fayette County on possession.

He now faces multiple felonies including aggravated assauls.

The home owner says the damage is significant and it may not be salvageable.

