Cleanup Begins After More Flash Flooding Hits Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heavy rains led to flash flooding throughout the area Thursday night, and many spots are still cleaning up from the last round of storms.

Many of the areas that flooded have had problems in the past, some flooding four or five times already this summer.

In the Hays section of Pittsburgh, it was a gusher.

“Good lord it was a monsoon, the sewer lid went up almost six feet,” John Shelton said.

For the most part, the water stayed out of the homes this time, but it severely damaged the roads and left behind a mess.

At Chapon’s Greenhouse in Baldwin they’re once again cleaning up a muddy mess.

Flooding on Street’s Run Road is an annual event here.

“This year is the worst I can ever remember it. Three weeks ago, four floods in two days, now everything’s so saturated it can’t hold it,” owner Tim Chapon said.

The same scene played out in the North and South Hills, Washington County, and Butler County.

In the North Hills, heavy rains caused parts of McKnight Road to flood again. The road was temporarily closed at Siebert Road to keep drivers safe.

Crews worked to remove a large tree that came crashing down in Mt. Nebo as well. It was blocking traffic on Mt. Nebo road and also took down some power lines.

In Forest Hills, a large tree came down outside Robbie’s Open Rib Pit on Ardmore Boulevard. The tree narrowly missed the building.