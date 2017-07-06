Former Steelers RB DeAngelo Williams Retires From Pro Wrestling, Eyes NFL Return

Ryan Mayer

Former Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams remains available on the free agent market despite seeing action in nine games for the team last year. Why? Well, Williams decided to try his hand at pro wrestling during the course of this offseason. Williams, 34, appeared in Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event over the weekend and he impressed fans with his ability in the ring.

However, fans shouldn’t get used to the sight of Williams in the ring as the event was his first and last appearance in the ring. Williams recently went on ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter’s podcast Know Them From Adam and said that he has retired from wrestling, and will be looking to get back on the football field this year.

“I’m definitely playing football [this year]. I guess you could say I’m waiting on the phone call. I guess you could say that. I mean, not ‘guess.’ You can say that. I’m waiting on the phone call. With a GM, or head coach, or whoever decides they need my services. I’ll be ready. You can rest assured of that. I work out every day. I keep in shape because I know once that phone call comes—when it comes, not if, but when it comes—then I’ll be ready to step up and deliver because that’s what they are asking of me when they place that phone call.”

Williams appeared in nine games, starting four, for the Steelers last season. He carried the ball 98 times for 343 yards and four touchdowns while adding 18 receptions for 118 yards and two more TDs. Over the course of his 11-year NFL career, Williams has racked up more than 8,000 rushing yards and 60 rushing touchdowns playing for both the Panthers and Steelers.

