Former Steelers RB DeAngelo Williams Retires From Pro Wrestling, Eyes NFL Return

July 6, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: DeAngelo Williams, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

Former Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams remains available on the free agent market despite seeing action in nine games for the team last year. Why? Well, Williams decided to try his hand at pro wrestling during the course of this offseason. Williams, 34, appeared in Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event over the weekend and he impressed fans with his ability in the ring.

 

 

However, fans shouldn’t get used to the sight of Williams in the ring as the event was his first and last appearance in the ring. Williams recently went on ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter’s podcast Know Them From Adam and said that he has retired from wrestling, and will be looking to get back on the football field this year.

“I’m definitely playing football [this year]. I guess you could say I’m waiting on the phone call. I guess you could say that. I mean, not ‘guess.’ You can say that. I’m waiting on the phone call. With a GM, or head coach, or whoever decides they need my services. I’ll be ready. You can rest assured of that. I work out every day. I keep in shape because I know once that phone call comes—when it comes, not if, but when it comes—then I’ll be ready to step up and deliver because that’s what they are asking of me when they place that phone call.”

Williams appeared in nine games, starting four, for the Steelers last season. He carried the ball 98 times for 343 yards and four touchdowns while adding 18 receptions for 118 yards and two more TDs. Over the course of his 11-year NFL career, Williams has racked up more than 8,000 rushing yards and 60 rushing touchdowns playing for both the Panthers and Steelers.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch