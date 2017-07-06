Kids Triathlon Raises Funds For Habitat For Humanity

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – The Kids Triathlon is a great way for kids to get some exercise it also raises funds to support Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh.

The race, celebrating its 17th year, will take place on Saturday, July 15, at South Park and Aug. 5, at North Park.

Kids will get the opportunity to swim, bike and run through a race course.

Volunteer race director for the Habitat for Humanity Kids Triathlon says kids ages 7 to 15 can participate and the child’s age determines the distance.

“That’s what’s great about our race because it’s not only about health, wellness and exercise. It’s also about helping the local community and all the funds we raised go directly to building safe and affordable homes for deserving families in Pittsburgh,” said Kristi Webb.

Webb says in the 17 years of the race they have raised over $900,000.

More information can be found at www.pittsburghhabitat.org

Listen to the “KDKA Morning News” with Larry Richert and John Shumway weekdays from 5 to 9 a.m. on NewsRadio 1020 KDKA.

Like NewsRadio 1020 KDKA On Facebook

Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA On Twitter