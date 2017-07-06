Body Found In Lake Erie With Gunshot To Head, Anchor Around Torso Identified As Missing Woman

ERIE (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police say a body found along the New York shoreline of Lake Erie has been identified as that of a missing woman.
Karen Leclair, of Albion, was reported missing on June 11 by her husband, Christopher. Her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head and an anchor attached to the torso.
Lt. Wayne Kline says dental records were used to identify Karen Leclair’s body Wednesday. He says Christopher Leclair’s dad tried to hide the revolver used to shoot her and has been arrested.
Christopher Leclair, a commercial fisherman, told police his wife was sitting on a bucket on the edge of a boat when she apparently fell overboard while he wasn’t looking.
Authorities charged him with criminal homicide because dock surveillance cameras show the couple left together the day before he reported her missing and he returned alone.
Leclair’s attorney says he “maintains his innocence.”
