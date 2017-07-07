Alleged Serial Robber Caught After Clerk Refuses To Hand Over Cash

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — An alleged serial robber is off the streets Friday.

Police say he got away with two armed robberies, only to be denied on his third attempt.

According to Connellsville police, 28-year-old Tyler William Hay has been very busy breaking the law.

“He was actually involved in three robberies and attempted robberies,” Connellsville Police Cpl. Bryan Kendi said.

Police say on May 6, Hay walked into a Snyder Street convenience store, held it up and got away with money. On June 30, Hay allegedly did the same thing at a Sunoco on Memorial Boulevard. Same approach each time.

“He’d come into a business, brandish a knife, demand money, and once he got it, he would just take off running out the door,” Kendi said.

Hay’s image was captured on store security cameras from the alleged June 30 robbery. Connellsville police say Hay had two successful armed robberies under his belt, and he would try a third once again at the Reddy Mart Sunoco in Connellsville. But the third time would not be the charm.

“The clerk actually told him no,” Kendi said.

According to police, the clerk literally told Hay to get lost.

“He did tell the clerk multiple times, ‘No, put the money in the bag,’” Kendi said. “But the clerk was adamant on this third time that he would not be robbed.”

Investigators say Hay bailed, taking off with the clerk hot on his heels. The police took over pursuing Hay as he ran from the scene, cornering the wanted man inside 222 West Fayette Street, where they found him in the basement.

According to court records, Hay admitted to everything.

“He was ready to face what he had done and get this process over with,” Kendi said. “He’s probably going to go away for a while.”

Charged with multiple armed robbery and assault counts, Hay remains in the Fayette County Jail held on a total of $75,000 straight cash bond.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter