Delta Adds Daily Nonstop Flights From Pittsburgh To Boston

July 7, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: Boston, Delta, Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Delta Air Lines will add two daily nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Boston starting in October, due to the high demand from business travelers.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the daily flights will depart from Pittsburgh International Airport for Logan International Airport at 6 a.m. and 6:40 p.m. Boston to Pittsburgh flights will take off at 8:10 a.m. and 7:55 p.m., respectively.

The trip takes about an hour and 35 minutes. JetBlue Airways and American Airlines already offer nonstop flights to Boston from Pittsburgh.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

