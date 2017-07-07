SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Driver Dies After Tractor-Trailer Crash On Pa. Turnpike

July 7, 2017 5:26 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Accident, Pennsylvania Turnpike

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The driver of a tractor-trailer died after crashing on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Friday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. The tractor-trailer was traveling east when, for an unknown reason, it went off the highway between the Pittsburgh (Exit 57) and Irwin (Exit 67) interchanges.

The driver was transported from the scene by ambulance, but was later pronounced dead.

The right lane of the turnpike was blocked near the crash scene while crews worked to remove the tractor-trailer.

